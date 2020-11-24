To the editor — So after almost four years of "Hate and destroy President Trump" by the mass media, including the Yakima Herald, we are all supposed to unify. Just forget that all President Trump ever did was to help the unemployed, the forgotten middle class, the Latinos and the Blacks get a fair chance at the American dream. Oh, that and fulfill his promises, which is just not done by politicians.
I'm sorry, but I for one will not forget how the Pelosi Democrats with the help of the mass media spent millions of taxpayer dollars trying to negate the duly elected president with no success. They never gave him any credit for all the good things he did for us, but not a day went by without negative stories, many with anonymous sources. How many of us could stand up to that and keep getting things done?
Oh, and by the way, Joe Biden says he could have done better with the coronavirus, but I don't believe anyone could have.
LOUISE DUIM
Selah