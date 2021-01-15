To the editor — I applaud Congressman Dan Newhouse for his vote to impeach the president.
I voted for President Trump. I still believe many of his public policies are correct and useful to the nation. However, the president's actions after Election Day are inexcusable and make him unfit to hold office. He neither supported the rule of law nor did he recognize the bedrock values of our democracy.
Congressman Newhouse cast a principled vote, for which I am grateful.
Now I hope all will go forward under a new administration with robust and peaceful debates on all sides of important national policy questions. All the while striving, as President John Adams once said of his moral creed: "To be just and good."
CHRISTIAN SCHLECT
Yakima