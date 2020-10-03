To the editor -- COVID-19 isn’t the only thing that is killing people this year: It’s also racism and a lack of solidarity.
Essential workers, particularly farmworkers, are the backbone of Washington’s economy. This has always been true, but the pandemic has made this especially clear: Without people to grow, pick and prepare our food at great personal risk, the pandemic would put us at risk of a catastrophic food shortage. But much of Washington is saluting these essential workers from the safety of their homes, while caring little about keeping them safe.
It’s no wonder that essential workers have lost trust in Washington. Across Washington, agricultural employers are neglecting to provide sufficient PPE, such as masks, to their employees. Some have provided a single mask that employees are supposed to continue wearing every day. Some are selling masks. Others have provided none at all.
Additionally, workers have no trust that the American government cares about their COVID risk. While state law mandates that employers provide PPE to their workers, enforcement is minimal in rural areas. The CARES Act that provided most Americans with much-needed assistance specifically excluded all non-citizens. Undocumented residents aren’t eligible for unemployment insurance (even though they pay into it with their taxes). And the government is still detaining and deporting people during the pandemic, even though already-unsafe detention facilities are a high risk for COVID transmission.
Finally, workers have lost any trust they had in the public. Many, especially in Western Washington, attribute the spike in COVID cases in the Yakima Valley to people refusing to wear face masks. This ignores that many farmworkers in the Yakima Valley don’t even have the option to wear masks. The vast majority of essential workers, especially farmworkers, are people of color. In Washington, the rate of COVID-related hospitalization is seven times higher for Latino residents than white. Educational materials are mainly provided in English; those who speak Spanish or other languages get information that can be outdated or contradictory.
Lack of trust in the institutions that surround us has compounded the problem of insufficient supplies. What motivation would a migrant farmworker have to listen to inaccessible, contradictory guidance about COVID safety?
I lead Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees (CHWCMR), a statewide organization that supports the needs of migrants and refugees. For years, our community health workers have built strong connections and trust with migrant workers – so we are in the rare position to be able to provide trusted information and resources to migrant and marginalized communities. We leverage this trust to help people navigate the obstacles to COVID safety. But as a state, we need to reckon with the reasons why it’s such a low priority to keep all of our communities safe. We’re confronting the anti-Black racism that causes the over-policing and incarceration of people of color. We need to continue to confront the many ways that our country sacrifices people of color. Now is the time for solidarity; for building trust with one another.
ILEANA PONCE-GONZALEZ
Edmonds