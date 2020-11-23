To the editor — So many people blame Gov. Inslee for the shutdown of businesses, high unemployment, mandatory mask wearing, group restrictions and limits on family gatherings. People seem to forget it was President Trump who know about the danger of COVID-19 in the early days. He told Bob Woodward that COVID-19 was dangerous and that wearing a mask and social distancing would help stop its spread. He didn’t tell the American people because he didn’t want to cause a panic.
COVID-19 doesn’t read your resume. COVID-19 knows no color or age. How many lives and businesses could have been saved had he told us about its danger? That wearing a mask would slow its spread? People panic, but we take precautions. When a hurricane is coming, we board our windows and make sure our families are safe. We could have handled this had the president told us to mask up. Then he could have set an example by wearing a mask. Instead, the governors had to take charge.
It has been a mess. Thousands of lives lost. High unemployment. Overworked medical staff. School closures. Food lines. Rent and property taxes overdue. All because President Trump didn’t want to cause a panic.
MARIA ANTONIA GONZALEZ
Wapato