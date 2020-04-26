To the editor — Some think liberty means doing whatever they want, whenever they want, without regard for its impact on others.
The declaration “Give me liberty or give me death” and the theme “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” are political ideas about a country not being ruled by another and a society without slavery, not standards of individual conduct. Within such a free society we choose to limit our personal liberties for collective benefit.
In the imaginary worlds of John Wayne, Ayn Rand and comic book heroes, it’s all about self, entitlement and heroic action, ignoring the social context. But this is not what the world needs. The world is a crowded space. We live cheek to jowl on a single planet. Things go fast. Self-discipline is required. Leadership is not about careless words from a bully pulpit but making choices and setting an example that benefits the whole society, knowing one’s words can have a strong impact on others.
Keep in mind that expecting local and national leaders to restrain themselves for the common good is not political overreach or partisan politics; just the practical application of what leadership means in the complex and interdependent society that we have become.
ANDREW D. WHITMONT
Yakima