To the editor — Kudos to Bengie Aguilar's Letter to the Editor (4/17/21). The analogy of building a new table where representatives of all demographic groups in Yakima County can participate in the decision-making process is pertinent to our times, where Hispanics comprise over 50% of the county’s population and no one's "calling them to dinner."
In calling attention to the structural inadequacies of the current Yakima County Commission's electoral system, Bengie Aguilar, et al filed a Voting Rights Act case with the Yakima County Commission in 2020 and suggested a "new table" (represented as single member districts) be considered in “Ranked Choice Voting.” Access to a district-based system is necessary for equitable representation at the table. This is a 21st century requirement given the past 500-plus years of aggressive and brutal resistance against BIPOC communities' enfranchisement.
It is time to build Yakima County as our democracy demands and that means a seat at the table.
MARIA CUEVAS
Yakima