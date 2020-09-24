To the editor — In 2017, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters had just three words for Trump, “impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.” For the past four years we have seen a charade of attempts on Trump’s presidency. The media and Democratic establishment have led an unrelenting search for any reason to rid themselves of the president. Guilty was the verdict, and the search was on for a cause.
Now that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed, her seat is up for nomination. Her dying wish was for Trump to wait until after the election to replace her. History and precedence say it’s the polite thing to do, and I couldn’t care less. To put it simply; nominate, nominate, nominate. We’re well past niceties and etiquette, Emily Post be darned.
Trump has the right to nominate, and most conservative voters want him to do so.
After everything I’ve had to read from idiots on Facebook and biased newspaper articles and op-eds, after every condescending take I’ve heard from Rachel Maddow and personal liberal acquaintances, after everything the media and fellow politicians have put Trump himself through, consider this our just desserts, and man, is it sweet.
ANDREW SCHMIDT
Yakima