To the editor — In spite of the widespread belief it would ruin our health care system and death panels would kill our old people, on March 23, 2010, the Affordable Care Act became law. The Office of Financial Management Health Care Research Department just released a study, Monitoring the Impacts of the Affordable Care Act in Washington. The study found that from 2010 to 2018 in Washington state the following occurred:
The uninsured fell from 14.2% to 6.2%. To break it down further, uninsured non-Hispanic whites fell from 11.3% to 4.6%. Hispanics fell from 29.8% to 17.1%. The Medicaid participation rate grew from 73.6% to 93.1% (involves individuals with incomes up to 138% of the poverty level). Life expectancy at age 65 grew from 20 years to 20.6 years.
Adults delaying care because of cost dropped from 16.5% to 10.9%. Emergency room visits per member per 12 months dropped from 1.11 to 0.90. Hospitalizations per 100,000 dropped from 1,030 to 749. The portion of the population covered by employment-based insurance went from 46.8% to 47.0%. Physicians per 100,000 grew from 255 to 260.
It turns out the naysayers were just plain wrong. Let’s keep building on what we have.
DON HINMAN
Yakima