To the editor — Do we have too many ventilators, not too few? How many people would choose to go on total life support with a ventilator if they knew the emerging medical story?
Some hospitals are currently reporting no COVID-19 patients surviving once ill enough to require ventilator support. Others report a few survivors but many of those suffering severe side effects. Side effects due to a prolonged drug-induced coma include nerve, muscle, lung, heart and kidney damage, as well as lingering mental changes. Survivors may also die of these complications only a short time later. Those that survive may require long term nursing or rehab care, never to return home.
Let's save total life support with a ventilator for those who truly want it. Given the often-sudden onset of need, a current advance care directive is necessary if you want to continue to be master of your own fate. Without such directives, medical personnel will do what they have been trained to do when faced with acute respiratory failure — intubate and ventilate.
With a vaccine possibly many months away, these discussions are not only critical now but for the foreseeable future.
WILL F. VON STUBBE, M.D.
Yakima