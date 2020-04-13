To the editor — It is really becoming tiresome to see such anti-Trump bias in the Yakima Herald. It seems like you could exercise a little bit of discretion and balance in your political cartoons. Case in point is the April 7 cartoon showing Queen Elizabeth juxtaposed with Donald Trump.
It is very clear that President Trump’s administration is doing everything within its power to protect the American people during this pandemic. Yet you chose to ignore the progress that is being made and instead choose to denigrate the president.
No wonder that the mainstream media is becoming more irrelevant every day.
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah