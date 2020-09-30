To the editor — Based on Trump's response to a simple question posed recently where he indicated he might not abide by a peaceful transition of power after the November election (should he lose), at what point do Americans (regardless of political party affiliation) take him at his word and notice that we are losing our democracy?
He has packed the Supreme Court with two, soon to be three, appointees, of which at least two are under suspect circumstances (i.e. not allowing Obama's choice because it was too close to the election/should be the choice of the people, yet now saying that the current vacancy must be done due to constitutional mandates) all while stating that the election may need to be decided by the Supreme Court.
Trump has appointed an attorney general who seeks his approval before making any moves toward enforcing/applying the law to an issue. He uses the Senate to enact his personal agenda, notwithstanding their previous statement to the contrary (Lindsey Graham and other Republicans saying they would not allow for a Supreme Court vacancy to be filled in the last year before an election). As Ben Franklin stated, "We have a Republic, if we can keep it." So vote!
GARY COX
Ellensburg