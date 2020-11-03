To the editor — It is interesting that the Selah city administrator states, “The city isn’t taking any political stance in the matter – it’s just enforcing its ordinances” along with even more disconcerting statement, “First off, the city staff is nonpartisan – we don’t get involved in politics” and “There was Trump supporters and there was a flag raising" in regard to the Aug. 29 Back the Blue rally.
It has been officially documented with a picture of Don Wayman speaking on the stage at Wixson Park for a Culp rally with microphone in hand and at the Yakima Speedway. Last time I noticed, Culp was a Republican running for governor.
One thing I found very sad was to learn that Selah has the highest concealed carry rate in the county, according to Wayman. Wow, how safe in these crazy times does that make us feel? It does not make me feel safe.
It is quite obvious by his actions and statements along with the mayor just how the city is so nonpartisan and does not get involved in politics. If only the city were nonpartisan, perhaps Selah would be a better place to live like it used to be.
DIANE UNDERWOOD
Selah