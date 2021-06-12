To the editor — Thank you for the June 8 editorial about the Yakima Health District. The actions of the Yakima County commissioners and the Yakima mayor regarding the high school students’ vaccination initiative were shameful: anti-science, anti-public health AND disrespectful to the students. It's particularly ludicrous that this was explained as protecting students from "peer pressure." Peer pressure to try blackout drinking or methamphetamine is a problem. This is different.
I think that we have all learned that shameful behavior of elected officials cannot be controlled. The purpose of the Open Public Meetings Act is to allow public scrutiny so that elected officials hesitate before committing shameful acts. When the majority of a public board acts in a shameful manner and in secret, they act unlawfully. I appreciate Angie Girard and Liz Hallock for their suit to hold the county commissioners accountable; they should be sanctioned. The public health function of the YHD needs to be protected.
KAY FUNK, MD
Yakima