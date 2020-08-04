To the editor — The Herald-Republic's editorial regarding Dan Newhouse's bill in support of local news outlets failed to address, in my opinion, a major reason declining subscribership continues in Yakima. The article stated that a a free press offers information free from outside control and that we are getting information that we will never read in the Washington Post or on CNN. This is true of local news, but quite the opposite in regard to national coverage.
It would seem that the most successful business plan for a newspaper in Yakima's conservative environment would be one that relies less on Washington Post and New York Times articles and spends more time reporting factual, agenda-free information. You did a good job of patting yourself on the back for your local coverage. Now step up and acknowledge the conservative majority that have been your loyal subscribers for many years.
JIM KEAN
Yakima