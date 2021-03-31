To the editor — I believe abortion is wrong. I believe abortion needs to stop, no matter what stage a baby is in its development process. While in the womb, it is growing and developing day by day. Whether the baby has a heartbeat or not, it is life, it is living.
It hurts my heart to know people believe at a point in the process of a baby being developed, growing, and being brought into this world it’s OK to choose to kill it because it’s what the mother of the baby decides. The baby can’t speak up for itself. Whether having a baby growing inside you is a situation you chose to get into or something you had no choice over, it is still life and I believe it still deserves to live. When did having a choice rule over having a life?
KATRINA FERIANTE
Yakima