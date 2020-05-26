To the editor — Joe Biden has over 45 years as a professional politician and lawyer. Joe has run twice before for the office of president and struck out both times; this is his third time at bat. If elected he will be the oldest and most liberal president in U.S. history.
Joe Biden has campaign slogans such as "Our best days are still ahead" and "Let’s stop fighting and let’s start fixing." Joe has had over 45 years in politics and still hasn’t achieved his campaign slogans. His campaign slogan should be "My best days are behind me." What makes anyone believe if elected Joe will accomplish any more than he already has or hasn’t in the past 45 years in office? The average life span in the U.S. is 78 years for men. Joe will be 82 when he leaves office in January 2025. Let’s be realistic. He's not going to run for a second term.
The Democrats' hierarchy knows that Biden probably won’t outlive his first term. So all you voting Democrats, remember you’re not really voting for Joe Biden as your president. You're voting for whoever the hierarchy picked as your vice president.
JOE WALKENHAUHER
Yakima