To the editor — "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." A timeless proverb from somewhere in Africa.
There are certain elements of our society that are socialist by necessity. Public services for the benefit of the public are paid for and operated by the public: government, roads, police, firefighters, schools, the military. All socialist. Not everything in society should be this way, but certain things are good.
Those who voted against the levies in Yakima voted against themselves and the community they rely upon to go far. They are quickly and shortly patting themselves on the back because no one else will do it for them down the road.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima