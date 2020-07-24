To the editor — To the children of Selah supporting Black Lives Matter: As one old enough to witness the civil rights struggles of the '50s and '60s, I offer my support to your conscientious and patriotic efforts toward "a more perfect union."
As hero John Lewis said, "Don't get lost in a sea of despair. Be optimistic. Be hopeful." As back in those days, white supremacists in positions of power will call you names ("communist" was a favorite) and disparage your witness for justice. They'll say you are "devoid of intellect and reason." And worse -- witness Lewis' struggles. But you are right, and they are wrong. Call out injustice and don't let them cow you into silence. The future is yours, no matter how you are belittled and smeared. I salute you.
RICK RAVENSCROFT
Woodinville, Wash.