Letter: A question for U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse
Dan Griffith, Yakima
Dec 24, 2020

To the editor — A challenge question for Dan Newhouse: Does he think Joe Biden legitimately won the election, or does he think President Donald Trump was robbed?

DAN GRIFFITH
Yakima