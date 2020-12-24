201104-yh-news-elxcongress-100.jpg
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, left, and incumbent 15th Legislative District state Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, attend a general election watch party hosted by the Yakima County Republicans Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — A challenge question for Dan Newhouse: Does he think Joe Biden legitimately won the election, or does he think President Donald Trump was robbed?

DAN GRIFFITH

Yakima