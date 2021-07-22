To the editor — I wrote a letter to you, the editor, about a year ago concerning the need to form a public hospital district in Yakima. I tried to make a case for a reason that would inspire enough people to demand this be done.
Nothing happened, so I'm going to say in a much more urgent manner: People, do you not understand that you, the public, could literally DIE over this lack of space available and capability at our ONLY hospital? Get that? You who are reading this letter could be gone because this community has failed its job in providing good quality medical attention due to no available space.
This is fricking insane! Economic development is hampered due to lack of medical facilities. We simply can't continue this blind eye to our predicament any longer!
To all you big dudes and dudettes, it is time you used your clout and pick this cause up. A hospital district would give us the resources to have a very needed second hospital in Yakima. Please, please, let's join together and get this done for our lives. Let us be Yakima Strong one more time. Yakima Herald, run a poll on this issue please!
GEORGE H. PECHTEL
Yakima