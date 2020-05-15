To the editor — My defense against this "silent enemy" is soap, home, distance, crossed fingers and face masks. Two big shots won't mask. Let's tell 'em this:
Mike — you toured Mayo Clinic unmasked because you wanted " ... to speak to ... personnel and look them in the eye." Drs. Kildare and Gillespie talked while masked in the OR. Ask Drs. Fauci or Birx. Masked highwaymen robbed the Mineral City Bank, ordered tellers into the vault, pistol-whipped guards, and skedaddled down Happy Trails even before Roy and Dale could cinch up. Ask Clint Eastwood or Robert Duvall. Face masks cannot lock jaws and blind you.
Individual 1 — Michael Crawford made more money as "Phantom of the Opera" than Jeff Bezos ever will dishing fake news. He sang. Chandelier crashed. Women in the audience from key electoral states fainted. He won the Nobel Prize in music, an Oscar, an Emmy, a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Time Magazine Masked Superstar of the Year, third place in "Dancing With The Stars." Alter the Phantom Mask to cover the mouth and start singing, baby. The Oval Office ceiling is high enough. Women everywhere will tune in and watch. You have a marvelous voice, your Phantomship. Ask Sean or Tucker.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Naches