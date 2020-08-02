To the editor — OK, I feel I need to respond to Jay F. Grandy (letter, July 25) using his own words.
I strongly support the concepts of right to life: 140,000 dead. Border protection: kids locked in cages. Legal immigration: The Yakima Valley has taken advantage of illegal immigration probably forever. The sanctity of marriage: sleeping with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. America first: He is destroying everything that is America. Religious freedom: I know he is the most moral person ever (people like him are the reason I would never be affiliated with any religion). Law and order: He commuted Roger Stone's sentence to cover his own crimes. Free speech?
I did not approve of the Obama-Biden administration, and was disgusted by their actions on Benghazi: At least Obama did not side with Russian intelligence over our own country. And the Russian conspiracy? I thought Putin and Trump were best friends. But I did not write mean, snarky, innuendo-filled letters: I realize why you would not write that stuff. You really don’t have a leg to stand on.
MICHELLE ERICKSON
Yakima