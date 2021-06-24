To the editor — Yakima Police Department launches a Community Safety Book Club to reduce violent crime. A game-changer like this deserves a proper sendoff. My suggestion:
1. The Police Department takes out a full-page ad announcing to everyone that there will be a book reading at Franklin Park at which time the books being promoted will be introduced to those little misguided knucklehead gangsters and wannabe gangsters. I would also suggest that we toss in some "Dick and Jane" books like we had years ago.
2. Food and drink will be catered by various restaurants free of charge to the attendees.
3. The ad will state in a tender manner that everyone attending needs to leave their weapons at home, or at least in their vehicles.
4. Each person attending will be given a badge verifying their attendance that they can wear with pride!
Why, we could have weekly get-togethers if this is successful. What do you think?
REED C. PELL
Yakima