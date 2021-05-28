To the editor — I’m a 92-year-old. I graduated from Selah High in 1948. I would like to critique the presidents of my lifetime.
The first three were outstanding. Roosevelt, much like Obama and Biden, took over a mess and invested in America. He and Truman led us and the world through two necessary wars.
Eisenhower inherited the FDR tax basis and rather than cutting taxes on the rich, he invested in America, building the freeways. Maybe that’s why Republicans don’t talk about him much.
LBJ should have listened to Eisenhower. When he left office he said, ”Industry could get us into an unnecessary war,” and they did. LBJ understood the South and when he signed the Equal Rights Amendment, he said, “We will lose the South for a generation.” The racists that are now Republican were Democrats as the result of the Civil War. SO!
Trump did not change a political party, he exposed one. LBJ who changed both.
In my judgment the two presidents who hurt the American worker were Reagan and Clinton. Reagan cut the capital gains tax and Clinton signed the Free Trade Bill. Ross Perot said,” good jobs will leave like water going down the drain." They did.
Can Biden save our democracy? Time will tell!
ATHEL MAY
Selah