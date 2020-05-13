To the editor — After reading a May 7 story in the YHR, I am willing to accept the 50 grand for the profiling study of the Washington State Patrol.
As I have been driving and observing in Washington state for many, many years, it’s obvious to me that all vehicles pulled over have attracted attention by exhibiting a problem, be it faulty equipment or unsafe driving. I've been stopped by officers of color and wondered if I was singled out because I am not. As it turns out, I got their attention because of apparent infractions. So be it.
However, if it looks like a duck, sounds like a duck, and maybe drives like a duck, a closer look is probably warranted. Let’s get real; those folks are out there protecting all of us.
It looks like my 50-year study makes it pretty clear. Boom. Show me the money.
RICHARD F. DeZARN
Yakima