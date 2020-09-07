To the editor — We all can make a good and unbiased decision in the upcoming presidential election by truthfully answering the following five questions, each of which is crucial for our personal and national health.
1. Is my financial health and security better or worse than four years ago?
2. Does my family and community feel more or less safe than four years ago?
3. Does the future for my kids or grandkids seem more or less hopeful than four years ago?
4. Is our country more or less respected in the world than four years ago?
5. When the chips are down and steady, strong leadership is urgently needed. Has our president proved himself to be capable or lacking?
Let’s do our job as citizens, answer these questions truthfully and make the right choice.
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima