To the editor — Does anyone else think the Washington State Redistricting Commission intentionally abdicated its responsibility to adopt a new election map at the last minute? To this interested voter, it appears they kicked the proverbial can to the Washington Supreme Court to avoid reaching an agreement by the legal deadline and to avoid the inevitable criticism from certain constituent groups.
After months of work, they failed to reach agreement by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, but then produced a map all four commissioners fully supported less than 24 hours later — when it didn’t matter anymore. They punted to the Supreme Court to let it decide if their proposed (rather than commission-adopted) election map complies with the Voting Rights Act.
Perhaps it is just as well that distinguished legal experts like our non-partisan Supreme Court justices will make this final determination. I find it amusing that the state Republican chairman, Caleb Heimlich, is upset the Supreme Court will have the final say on the redistricting map. Maybe he should have applied more pressure to the two Republican commissioners to complete their job on time if he didn’t want this outcome.
JOHN EASTERBROOKS
Yakima