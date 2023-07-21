- Two recent letters to the editor contained erroneous information about U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s staff and have been removed from our website. According to the Washington state Republican’s office, at least five of his staffers reside within the 4th Congressional District.
Correction: Letters about Newhouse's staff were wrong
- Yakima Herald-Republic
