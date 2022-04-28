To the editor -- Bumper stickers challenging Jay Inslee’s right to govern amused me at first. Now, they remind me that their owners don't understand how democracies work.

Even Republican legislators grudgingly admit lawmakers have granted broad emergency powers to our governor. The House GOP website captures the rule of law well: “RCW 43.06.220 acts as the primary source of the governor’s powers during times of emergency. These powers are quite broad. Specifically, subsections (1)(h) and (2)(g) are 'catchalls' that grant the governor sweeping authority to prohibit actions in an effort to preserve life and health and to suspend laws that hinder emergency response.”

The GOP website also admits that when they tried to roll back the governor’s powers during the pandemic, they lost.

The reason is as simple as it is important: democracies fundamentally follow the majority’s vote, subject to judicial review.

Given the chance to rein in the governor’s power, our elected lawmakers supported the governor’s power during the pandemic. Courts agreed.

The process reflects democracy in action and the will of the majority of the citizens of our state.

So plaster bumper stickers on your pick-ups and fear-monger about totalitarianism and socialism all you want. It’s actually just democracy at work.

HANK MANN

Yakima