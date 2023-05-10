To the editor — Debt limit vs the budget — totally different things.
The debt limit pays for what Congress ALREADY passed and needs to pay for now. The budget is how you plan to spend money going forward. That’s tax revenues (which are less the $1.9 TRILLION tax break Trump already gave to rich people).
The U.S. has to borrow any shortfall — that’s the deficit.
Meanwhile, Republicans want a deal to screw veterans and poor people, who are already working as much as they can, which is limited because day cares closed during COVID-19 and haven’t reopened.
What Republicans avoid, with all their fiscal cliff posturing, is that default only increases the government’s costs — borrowing rates jump, which the U.S. pays first (mostly to China, which holds a LOT of Treasury bonds), so less money is left over to bulk up the military or for canceling “woke” or anything else.
Republicans say if their kid ran up a credit card, they’d take it away. But you don’t get to say to Visa, “Hey, I’m not going to pay for what my kid already bought when I wasn’t paying attention.” Try it.
Not all of us are that stupid. Maybe Republican House members.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah