To the editor -- A legacy is a reflection of the life you've lived, so when you've traveled the road of an honorable life long enough to now be considered old-fashioned and out of touch, you can rest assured that it wasn't you who took the detour.
Along that road, you will have gained the respect of other honorable people. To be worthy of respect you must adhere to a three-step program.
First, you must be able to respect yourself. Secondly, you must respect others. Thirdly, you must earn their respect.
Once attained, respect must be guarded.
If you want to blame your parents for your problems do so while you're still living at home because once you leave -- it's on YOU!
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima