To the editor -- I am sooooo angry! My brother is suffering so much pain and needs back surgery badly. He was scheduled for surgery at the hospital here in Yakima but it was canceled because the facility is full of mostly COVID patients who didn't get vaccinated.
Now he will have to keep popping pills and suffering. Please, folks, for yourselves and others, get your vaccinations so we can end this pandemic, get on with our lives and take care of issues and people that need attention and care other than COVID.
MARILYN ROEBUCK
Yakima