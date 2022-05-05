To the editor — The argument Republicans make that “America is a republic, not a democracy” is misinformed and dangerous.

It’s misinformed as Webster’s Dictionary defines republic as “a government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law.” To be precise, America is a constitutional democratic republic, with representatives (republic) elected by voters (democracy) and constrained by the Constitution (constitutional).

Republicans naturally love to focus on the republic part of this equation because they are, after all, Republicans. They deliberately ignore how those representatives got there and who ultimately holds power over them.

“We the People" is literally the first three words of the U.S. Constitution, not “We Your Rulers.” As written in the Constitution and expanded upon in the Federalist Papers, the Founders insisted the ultimate power in the United States rests in its citizens and not any individual or group.

The Republican focus on removing democracy from our government is as dangerous as it is ill-informed. Our government is designed and founded to represent the will of the governed and functions only when an informed citizenry holds its elected representatives accountable.

DANIEL SMITH

Yakima