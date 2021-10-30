To the editor -- Right now, young people in the Sunrise Movement are outside the White House engaging in a hunger strike. They are attempting to preserve the climate change provisions in the Build Back Better Plan. Some of these provisions include increased forest conservation, a new Civilian Conservation Corps, incentives to electrify the grid with renewables, investments in agriculture, rebates for heat pumps and much more.
In response, Biden and Democratic leaders are whittling away these provisions to appease corrupt senators in their own party. They are offering hollow statements on these children's courage, presenting impotent excuses or outright rage at anyone questioning them.
All of us have endured drought, poisonous air, fire and heat waves during this past year. Climate change is not a future event. The apocalypse is already here, people are dying from it and it will get worse. I salute these brave children and condemn the geriatric, entitled, corrupt Democrat leadership. Every citizen has an obligation to militantly harass our elected representatives and senators by demanding they, as cried by these children, "hold the line" and keep the climate provisions intact within the reconciliation bill.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima