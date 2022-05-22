To the editor — This letter is to express gratitude for West Valley teachers Ruth Veselka and Laura Barduhn. These teachers guided students to a creative adaptation of "Little Women" for the stage.

Four students — Addie DeMille, Lauren Gurney, Tanger Ryan, and Cora Gilbert — worked with Ms. Veselka for over two years to write the script. Ms. Barduhn designed and sewed numerous fancy dresses that were featured in the play.

This production, which focused on the strength and resilience of four women characters, would not have been possible without the strength and resilience of these two outstanding teachers. These are teachers who “make a difference” for our kids.

PETER FINCH

West Valley School District superintendent