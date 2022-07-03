To the editor — Reporter Donald Meyers didn’t seek our comment last week before referencing Yakima Union Gospel Mission (YUGM) in his article about a heinous online crime. So here it is.

YUGM does not provide wifi to overnight shelter guests. In our few client programs with internet access, we use strong firewalls and filters that block internet sites with illegal and/or immoral content, and the shady platforms often used for such content.

Thus, the man facing these charges stored his evil content with one of the most widely used cloud storage platforms for small business, Dropbox. This evaded filters, but guaranteed his arrest, as his actions were immediately visible. Dropbox notified police, who investigated and arrested the suspect. As always, YUGM fully supported law enforcement throughout.

In addition to filters and limits on our internet, YUGM runs background checks on all clients, staff and volunteers. And we don’t provide emergency shelter to registered sex offenders because our current adult shelter is not far enough away from other programs.

One day, God will end exploitation forever. Until then YUGM will keep carrying the light of Christ into the darkest places. For our Savior does not barter with darkness. He destroys it.

MARY BROUSSARD

Vice president of community engagement,

Yakima Union Gospel Mission