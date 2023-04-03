To the editor — Unless you run a religious organization in Washington state, you probably didn't know that two years ago our Supreme Court put religious organizations on the fast track to extinction. Churches, synagogues, mosques, religious schools, mission and other religious charities now can be forced to hire employees who fundamentally disagree with them.
If religious organizations refuse to hire individuals antagonistic to their core values, they can now be sued. That will certainly occur, and bankruptcy would follow — in some cases, by design. Washington is breaking new ground in attempting to dismantle religious organizations. In response, Yakima Union Gospel Mission has gone to federal court to recover its constitutional rights.
Readers need to consider the consequences of losing organizations like YUGM. Last year, YUGM provided overnight shelter for nearly 1,000 people, 130,000 meals, street outreach to over 500 homeless, and provided nearly 10,000 free medical visits. We need religious charities in this community!
Don't be misled. YUGM has been serving the needy for 87 years regardless of their beliefs. All are welcomed and helped. Would anyone be helped by shrinking and sidelining religious charities, schools, and houses of worship? Would problems suddenly get better? You already know the answer.
LAUREL KRUEGER
Yakima