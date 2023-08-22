Youth, and the future, prevail in Montana case
To the editor — People have a right to a clean and healthy environment. That’s why I was overjoyed to hear that on Aug. 14 a judge ruled in Held v. Montana that permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate was violating plaintiffs’ constitutional rights!
To anyone who’s paying attention, it’s clear that increasing carbon dioxide emissions are driving hotter temperatures, more drought and wildfires, and decreased snowpack. In fact, over 50 years ago the oil industry’s own scientists prepared a report warning the American Petroleum Corporation about how the increase in carbon dioxide would warm the planet. Since then, the industry has misled, and continues to mislead, the public about climate change. Lobbyists for the oil and gas industry should not be allowed to manipulate the government into permitting fossil fuel development without taking these facts into consideration.
It’s heartwarming to see how these brave young people are fighting for not only their future but mankind’s. Wildfire smoke can cause respiratory issues as well as death. As droughts persist, water shortages become widespread, rivers that sustain agriculture, fish and wildlife dry out, threatening our food source.
I look forward to news on the other pending youth-led cases.
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima