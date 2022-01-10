Sitting here, on Jan. 6, snowed in, contemplating the administration of the former president and the violent insurrection at our Capitol at his behest, I cannot think of a single positive comment regarding Donald J. Trump. Except that he may be the greatest con man in history.
And in answer to a letter to this paper printed on Dec. 21, no, it will never feel good to be led by an extortionist, liar, seditionist and insurrectionist.
Every single decision Trump makes is based on what is best for him. It's beyond policy.
If you think he is competent and hardworking, you've been conned. If you think he takes the oath of office seriously and will protect and preserve the Constitution, you've been conned. If you think the violent attack on our Capitol is no big deal, you've been conned. If you think he represents traditional conservative Republican values, you've been conned. If you think he's a Christian, you've been conned.
He's never wrong, never apologizes and interprets everything through his colossal ego. Trump is for Trump, period.
He should not be allowed to run for dog catcher, let alone any position of authority ever again.
DAVID HAUN
Naches