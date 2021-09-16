To the editor -- Re: Joel Harveaux’s letter “Forced, coerced vaccinations amount to medical rapes.”
Equating a choice of getting a proven vaccine that saves lives, the patient’s and other’s around them, in order to work in an employment setting to “rape” is just wrong. Not to mention insensitive to people who have been raped.
Many employment settings and school settings have for decades required mandatory vaccinations for the safety of the employee, and all the others around the employee. My understanding is that he can also choose regular COVID testing.
I’d like Mr. Harveaux to step back and rethink what is the right thing to do. And consider the impact such dramatic proclamations have on the millions who have actually been raped, and had no choice.
L. PAUL SCHNEIDER
Yakima