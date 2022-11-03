To the editor — Recently, our 18-year-old grandson stopped to see us. He excitedly told us, ”I just registered to vote. I can vote in this election.” His younger sister was with him. After we congratulated him on being a responsible citizen, his sister spoke up proudly, “I will vote in the 2024 election.”
My hope and our collective challenge is that the citizenry across the country will take similar pride in the opportunity to vote.
In a democracy, our vote is our voice. Every vote counts and bears the same “weight” in determining our future, whether the vote is cast by a new voter like our grandson or like those of us who have exercised the voting privilege dozens of times. Individuals are smaller than a community, but the individual voice results in a community response.
WINNERS and LOSERS are accepted and expected in a democracy. WE THE PEOPLE speak through the vote. Make your voice heard on Nov 8.
JOANNE AND JIM CORTESE
Ellensburg