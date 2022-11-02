To the editor — Under the Democratic administration Social Security benefits will rise nearly 10% next year. Republican strategy, if elected, is to cut your benefits and end Social Security. The party of the rich wants your money for themselves.
What about women’s rights? Shall women be recognized as the people they are, empowered by technology, cars, cellphones, the internet and more, able to do anything a man can do? Or shall they be put down as secondary, only there to service men’s wishes, unable to decide for themselves even how to handle their own bodies? Freedom for men but not for women?
Who are we as a nation? The party taken over by Trump wants us to go back in time, centering only on white males. The Democrats support all people, recognizing we are a rich mixture of all types. Republicans want to block votes by non-whites, even using violence to overturn a legal election. Democrats recognize the value of all.
Make no mistake. A vote at any level — local, state or national — is a vote on all these issues.
You can zoom in on details, but remember the big picture. Remember the basics. Your vote does count.
ANDREW D. WHITMONT
Yakima