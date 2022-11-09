To the editor — In response to the editorial from the YH-R editors in the Nov.4 paper, calling out one letter writer who frequently has his letters denied. I'm guessing he's a conservative due to the photo of a woman in a MAGA hat.
I see letters almost daily, spewing nasty rhetoric, mostly toward conservatives. These letters also clump everyone into one group, based on the actions of a few, just like this letter writer is said to do.
Using questionable sources, you mean like the other letter writers use to bash those who don't see their views? How can you say you don't allow this type of rhetoric when I frequently read these types of letters all the time? Then today's editorial cartoons, one specifically called "Dumber than a sack of ..."
Are you kidding me? While the editors say the people on "the other side" are also Americans, it sure seems that you have no issue printing hateful rhetoric toward that one side, while not printing views from those on the "other side."
The YH-R editors say one thing, but their actions don't match their words. Hate is hate, no matter which side it's coming from.
ANNE WOOD
Yakima