To the editor -- On Nov. 29, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed into law the Education for All Handicapped Children Act (Public Law 94-142), now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
Congress states in the law: "Disability is a natural part of the human experience and in no way diminishes the right of individuals to participate in and contribute to our society."
The law guarantees a Free Appropriate Education (FAPE) in the Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) to every child with a disability. It is a civil right for medically fragile and disabled children in this country to participate fully in public schools.
Yet, as recently reported by groups representing these children, such as Little Lobbyists, the resurgence of COVID has pushed these children back into fear and isolation. They are not able to participate in in-person schooling, and their siblings and parents must isolate as well. They are being deprived of their rights and freedoms, and their FAPE.
When you choose to not vaccinate and choose not to have your child wear a mask at school, you contribute to the spread of COVID. You rob at-risk children of their rights, their childhood and potentially their lives.
Please, mask and vax.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima