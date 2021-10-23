To the editor -- Congratulations to the Hispanic nominees and winners who were recognized by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for the work they do for their communities.
I will add the name of Gabriel Munoz. I especially salute Graciela Villanueva, daughter of the late Tomas Villanueva who was an activist for farm worker justice and social change in the late '60s. It was then that several Chicano activists, inspired by Cesar E. Chavez, decided to address a multitude of farm worker issues. We were trained by the Office of Economic Opportunity. The OEO mission was to empower poor people by organizing them. What ensued were actions to address lack of political representation, employment inequalities, low wages, inadequate housing, literacy, lack of day care for their children and health care neglect. The challenge was facing an agricultural industry that denied all accusations. The Eastern Washington status quo was also in denial.
Fifty-three years have gone by. Social change and justice prevailed. Still there remain problems. Many are being resolved through legal action. However, there remains a need for young activists to become the vanguard of the new generation of farm workers. They need the support of the old vanguard. We need to continue to recognize the fine work they are doing.
Congratulations again to all of you who were given proper and just recognition.
RICARDO R. GARCIA
Wapato