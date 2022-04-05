To the editor -- Some people hoard bullets, beans and booze, while others of more recent stressful times accumulate toilet paper and cleaning wipes.

Now I too accumulate stuff, and a few of the aforementioned products can be found stored in my abode. It seems that once I find something I enjoy, I get a little obsessive and it’s hard to throw things away.

Our adult son was pleasantly surprised recently when he inquired whether his mother and I had kept his “Pokeman” cards from his childhood. It was his parents who were surprised when he told us that his online sale of that shoebox of cardboard had garnered well over $1,000. (Where’s my 1956 Mickey Mantle card?)

Someone out there is wondering, “Where’s he going with this story?” My current dilemma is that as I pontificate on whatever current topic interests me, I’ve begun to write and hoard “letters to the editor.” There, I often express my exceptional expert opinion. (Kidding!)

Unfortunately, the YH-R limits publishing my submissions to a measly one offering per calendar month. At current tally, I have now composed and prepared enough submissions to reach January of 2023. Did I tell you I was a little obsessive?

RON LIVINGSTON

Yakima