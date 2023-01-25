To the editor — Regarding the closing of Astria Toppenish Hospital's maternity center, Astria failed in management of that as well as Yakima Regional Hospital.
Has there been an investigative audit of the economics of Astria's management arrangements during their involvement?
Once again, as health care access is declining in our region, there seems to be silence on the parts of our county commissioners (except for fighting data-driven public health policy) and our congressman (except for fighting the Affordable Care Act, which increased access to health care).
But I am resigned to not expect much from these people on health care crisis issues.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima