To the editor -- An open letter to Gov. Jay Inslee:
Your vaccine mandate violates the basic human right of bodily autonomy: the right to make decisions over one's own life and future. It is this dedication to basic human freedom that spurred the founding of America, and has continued to rectify injustice and advance the freedoms of all citizens over the years.
You, sir, have no right to coerce and threaten anyone with loss of employment, or any other punishment, because they refuse to take a medication. Not to mention a brand-new, experimental medication with no track record, limited knowledge of short-term effects, and literally zero knowledge of long-term effects.
There is much talk about being "on the right side of history." Our government has taken actions in times of crisis which in hindsight were found to violate personal rights. We look back on the Japanese internment camps in shame, even though at the time it was implemented for the "safety" of the nation. Likewise, your vaccine mandate is an absolute abuse of power and violation of human rights of which you ought to be ashamed. That you cannot see this shows you are unfit for leadership.
Repeal the mandate now.
KARI HANNON
Yakima