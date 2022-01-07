To the editor -- Where do people learn to talk? Tom Manger, U.S. Capitol Police chief, just got done talking to a reporter following discussion of the Jan. 6, 2021, incident at the Capitol. He used “YA KNOW” so many times I lost count.
He certainly is not alone in his use of “YA KNOW.” Interviews with sports figures and with coaches have become a “YA KNOW” marathon. Next time there is an interview following any sports game try and count all the “YA KNOWS” they use.
It’s too bad we butcher our language. It’s a crazy language to begin with. Yes, I too am guilty of using “YA KNOW,” but I really try to keep it out of my speech.
Here’s to all the “YA KNOWERS” out there. No, I don’t know until you tell me!
RUTH WELLER
Yakima