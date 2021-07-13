June 12, 2020 | Pride flag above Yakima City Hall
A Pride flag hangs among the American flag, Washington state flag and POW/MIA flag over Yakima City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The Yakima City Council also voted 4-3 to allow a Pride flag to fly near City Hall for the month of June, which the council had previously proclaimed “Pride Month.” Voting in favor were Council members Eliana Macias, Holly Cousens, Soneya Lund, and Kay Funk. Voting against were Jason White, Patricia Byers, and Brad Hill.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the Editor -- In regards to the article submitted in the May 28 Yakima Herald-Republic, "Take pride in the country, not some rainbow flag."

It's not right to fly the rainbow flag over City Hall, but it was right to sacrifice the lives of Rainbow Pride people in wars to protect this country? In a nation with "liberty and justice for all," evidently someone has been asleep for decades and missed all the killings, beatings, rapes, prison terms, stolen land, slavery, stolen children, broken-up families and all other lowdown, dirty crimes committed against people of color that videos didn't film.

All these horrific deeds done and no one sent to prison for their crimes!

Justice for all, right?

LINDA MIMS

Zillah